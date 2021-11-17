CONDOBOLIN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE COMMITTEE JOIN WITH COMMUNITY

Community members are invited to join with Condobolin Domestic Violence Committee to take part in the White Ribbon Day to take a stand to help end violence against women.

To take part, simply attend a community awareness morning at Renown Park with local services from Condobolin.

Heather Blackley, Chairperson of the Condobolin Domestic Violence Committee, is calling on everyone in the community to get involved.

“Domestic and family violence is a crime that does not discriminate; it affects people from all walks of life and the state, country and world, including Condobolin,” Heather Blackley said, “It is important to remember that domestic violence does not only mean physical assaults; psychological, emotional and social abuse that intimidates or coerces a person or stops them from seeing family and friends is also a form of violence.”

BOCSAR data shows the Lachlan Local Government Area ranked 16th in the state for domestic violence related assault in 2020. In 2020 there were 29 DV murder victims in NSW and in the past five years 44 per cent of all murders were DV related, 18 per cent of these being children and young people.

“If you witness domestic violence, or if you’ve noticed the behaviour of a family member, friend or colleague has changed, or if you have concerns for the welfare of someone in your neighbourhood, please pick up the phone and report that information to Crime Stoppers.’

“Never underestimate the significant role you can play in addressing the devastating impact of domestic and family violence; what you know could save someone’s life.”

“On Thursday 25th November, we will be asking Condobolin residents to wear a white ribbon to stand in support of victims and remind the community that there is no excuse for domestic or family violence,” Heather Blackley said.

White Ribbon is a global campaign to end violence against women, which originated in Canada in 1991, and aims to recognise the positive role men play in preventing violence against women. 25 November is also the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and marks the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism to End Gendered Violence. This is also a global campaign is a global campaign that calls for an end to violence against women and girls and runs annually from November 25 to December 10 (International Human Rights Day).

“It is vital to continue to engage men, boys and the community to work towards the elimination of violence against women” Heather Blackley said.

Anyone with information regarding a domestic violence-related incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. For assistance: 1800 RESPECT.

Press Release.