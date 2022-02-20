CONDOBOLIN COUPLE RECEIVE HEALTHY RIVERS GRANT

A Condobolin couple has been successful in obtaining funding under the Federal Government’s Murray-Darling Healthy Rivers Program.

SJ Cranney and BJ White received $27,710.00 for making connections along the Lachlan River.

Other recipients in the Parkes Electorate include MJ Cain and SJ Cuddiga from Eulah Creek ($11,650.00) for Eulah Creek biosecurity matter control, OzFish Unlimited Limited in Moree ($93,250.00) for Moree waterfront reserves restoration, driven by recreational fishers and traditional owners, and Warrumbungle Shire Council – Coonabarabran ($899,000.00) for the Castlereagh River rehabilitation project.

The Murray-Darling Healthy Rivers program assists communities to deliver on-ground projects to improve the health of their local rivers and wetlands, while supporting regional economies.

Minister for Resources and Water, Keith Pitt, said the grants invested in the environment and communities throughout the Parkes electorate.

“I am pleased to announce four grants worth over $1 million going to communities throughout the Parkes electorate, helping them to get out on the ground and support local waterways,” he explained.

“These grants are on top of the more than $250,000 in grants already benefitting the region from the first round of the Healthy Rivers Program.”

Member for Parkes Mark Coulton welcomed the program’s contribution to communities and their local environment across north-western NSW.

“Communities from Moree to Condobolin stand to gain from this program, which will put money into local businesses, providing employment and strengthening recreational amenities and tourism offerings,” he stated.

“Project activities throughout our region will plant more than 24,000 plants and control 75 hectares for weeds, getting over 100 volunteers of all ages involved in helping our environment.

“Warrumbungle Shire Council is leading a group of community organisations receiving a grant to rehabilitate a two-kilometre stretch of the Castlereagh River in Coonabarabran, which will boost river health and improve amenity for residents. Local school students will be involved in the project, helping to create new environmental stewards.

“Another project will see OzFish Unlimited collaborate with traditional owners and recreational fishers to enhance river habitat around Moree by re-snagging the river with 10 habitats for native fish species such as the Murray Cod, controlling woody weeds and planting riparian vegetation.”

Minister Pitt said the Healthy Rivers grants are supporting Basin communities, with successful applicants committed to buying local, boosting regional economies.

“These Healthy Rivers projects bring people and organisations together to work on practical, on-ground projects that protect the Murray–Darling Basin’s vital waterways,” he advised.

“The Healthy Rivers Program forms a key part of the Australian Government’s Murray–Darling Communities Investment Package, which is putting communities back at the heart of the Basin Plan.”