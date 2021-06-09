The Condobolin Corroborree was held on Saturday, 29 May at Wiradjuri Corporation Condobolin.

People travelled from near and far to be part of the occasion, making it a very memorable event. Elders braved the cold and sat by the fire to take part in the Corroboree.

NALAG held a candlelight vigil and the dancers wore headbands or arm bands with their loved ones names written on them to pay tribute to Lewis Coe and others who have lost too soon.

The Galari Bila Waga Dhaanys group, along with Ngamurr Waganha Walan- Daughter Dance Strong Group, who performed for the very first time, took part.

“The Condobolin Corroboree links everyone to that wider sense of family and community. This is something we have all been missing for some time,” Marion Wighton-Packham wrote on the Galari Bila Waga Dhaanys Facebook Page.

“It connects our people to country, culture, history, the here and now, our Elders, Ancestors, Mother Earth and each other. It assists in our healing and gives us strength. It gives us clarity in a hazy world, and it redirects our focus. A respectful calmness permeates as the excitement builds along with the energy in and around the dance circle. “Stories unfolding through dance, song and language is uplifting. One might even call it powerful,” the post concluded.