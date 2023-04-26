CONDOBOLIN CLAIM FIRST BRAD RIDLEY MEMORIAL SHIELD

The Condobolin Rugby Union side (Rams) have claimed the Brad Ridley Memorial Shield for the first time in 20 years. They beat the Forbes Platypi 31 to 5 at Pat Timmins Oval on Thursday, 6 April. Brad spent most of his rugby career playing for Condobolin before a season at Forbes. Tragically he was one of three of Forbes rugby Union players who was killed in the Bali Bombings in 2002. Each year since a game has been held in memoriam to bring the two clubs and rugby families together. The Condobolin women’s side managed a 20-all draw in their match. A great crowd was in attendance to cheer both towns on.