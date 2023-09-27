CONDOBOLIN BORN TO READ SPRING STORY SPECTACULAR

The Condobolin Born to Read’s Spring Story Spectacular was a wonderful success.

A large number of community members and children attended the event at the Condobolin RSL Club on Thursday, 14 September.

Condobolin Public School, St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin, Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre and Lachlan Children Services shared much fun and laughter at the Spring Story Spectacular.

They were entertained by local author Kiara Harris, who has published three books including Let’s Learn Wiradjuri – Australian Animals and Let’s Learn Wiradjuri – One, Two, Three, Four. In 2018, Kiara was named as an Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF) Student Ambassador. Student Ambassadors help promote awareness of Indigenous literacy and organise key fundraising activities such as the Fill a Bookshelf campaign or a Great Book Swap in their schools or local communities.

Kiara urged those gathered to pursue their love of reading and “if you want to become an author, you can – just look at me!” She also taught the audience how to pronounce several Australian animals in Wiradjuri language. There were prizes for those who could identify and say the animal’s name in Wiradjuri.

Everyone was entertained by StarDust Kids performances featuring Jungle Jane and Tony the Tiger. Friends Alisonne Collins and Sam Rice established StarDust in early 2006. Both Alisonne and Sam, professional dancers, actors, and singers, had experience in entertaining. With their entertaining background for kids parties and events, they founded StarDust Kids.

The children loved going on an amazing adventure with Jungle Jane and Tony the Tiger, who created magical moments, played awesome activities and games plus adding some StarDust magic to the day.

At the conclusion of the StarDust Kids performance, the Born to Read Committee announced the winners of the Alphabet Hunt sheets competition. Children were encouraged to find letter themed banners that were placed in local business windows, correctly identify the location on the entry form and then place it in the draw for a book prize. Each child who entered was also given a lolly pop.

The book prize winners were Ally Dargan, Jordan Small, Addison Crammond and Maylee Perry. A special prize was also given to the youngest entrant in the Alphabet Hunt, which was Valley Coe-Williams. She received a box set of 23 books by Beatrix Potter.

The Born to Read Spring Story Spectacular was funded by the NSW Government’s Reconnecting Regional NSW – Community Events Program.