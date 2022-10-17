CONDOBOLIN BOOMERANGS WIN KNOCKOUT

The Condobolin Boomerangs have taken out the Queanbeyan Canberra Community Rugby League Knockout.

It was a come from behind victory, with the Condobolin Boomerangs snatching the game with less than a minute left on the clock from Serpent United from the South Coast. The final score was 28 to 22.

Troy Dargin was named the Mal Wighton player of the Knockout.

“At the end of the day, the men played with respect, pride and passion which is always the Condo way,” a post on the Condobolin Boomerangs Facebook Page read.

“The Boomerangs will now forever be on the shield when handed back. Condo’s first ever Knockout win.

“The men played for Adam Richards and his son Flynn, as well as Glen Merritt.

“What an honour it was to get the win for the families.” The Condobolin Boomerangs were among 10 teams to compete in the event. Other teams included Squiggys Memorial, Whippy Williams Memorial, Nans Memorial, YBAD, Boomanulla Raiders, Harold Griffen Memorial, Dreamtime Yowies, Serpent United and Roseby Park Raiders.