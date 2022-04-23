CONDOBOLIN ASSOCIATED AGENTS SHEDDING FEMALE SALE A BIG SUCCESS

150 buyers turned up to watch the 4000 shedding female sheep up for sale, interfaced with Auctions Plus, at the Condobolin Associated Agents sale held at the Condobolin Saleyards on Thursday the 7th of April.

The Condobolin Associated agents of Kevin Miller, Whitty and Lennon, Moncrieff Livestock and Property and Elders kicked off the sale at 10am after the judging of the best presented pens of shedding ewes judged by Barend Cronje.

DJ and NJ Manwaring were awarded the best presented pen of Aussie Whites with their 60 scanned in lamb 10- to 12-month-old Tattykeel blood ewes, weighing in at 73.4kg. Joined to Tattykeel rams, scanned in lamb with 148% lambs.

They sported the red Tattykeel tag indicating the Tattykeel bloodline.

The best presented pen of White Dorper ewes went to the H W Colless Partnership for their 10-month-old white doper ewes, station mated to Tullinga and Annalara rams, and weighing 52.7kg. They sold for $344.00.

The top price on the day went to RB Jones and Partners for two lots of 25, 8 to 9 month old 60kg Tattykeel blood ewes who sold for $1,100. They were Station Mated to Tattykeel rams and were sold on Auctions Plus. They also sported the red Tattykeel Tag.

Buyers came from across the Central West and ewes were sold as far away as Tasmania.

Burrawang donated two rams to the saleyards and the white sold for $3,600 and the black $3,000.

Tullinga White Dorpers had 5 rams in the sale and they sold for between $1500 and $3000 dollars.

All in all, a great result and shows promise for the years ahead as more growers move into shedding breeds.