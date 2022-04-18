CONDO WINS!

Condobolin won a one run thriller against Lake Burgooney in the 40 Over Grand Final on Saturday, 26 March. Condobolin won the toss and elected to bat. They were all out for 125. Tim Akinson top scored with 42 and Craig Jones chipped in with a handy 22. Best bowlers for Lake Burgooney were Greg McFadyen with 3 for 22 and Mitchell Johnson with 3 for 35. They were supported by Luke Robertson and Mick Ireland, who took two wickets each. Lake went into bat and came tantalisingly close to taking home the title, finishing on 9 for 124 of 40 overs. It came done to the last ball, with Lake Burgooney needing two runs for victory. Best batters for Lake Burgooney were Dean Harris (40), Greg McFadyen (15) and Mitchell Hart (12). Adrian Milne was in fine form with the ball, taking 5 for 25. Coedie Sloane took 2 for 22. A presentation was held at the Commercial Hotel following the match. ABOVE: The Grand Final was played on a picture perfect ground on Saturday, 26 March. Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo District Cricket Association Facebook Page.