CONDO WINS THE DAY

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

The third round of the interclub practice pennants comp was played on Sunday 15th May. After a rain delayed start, Condo won the day against Yeoval winning two out of three games. Max Johnson, Steve Brasnett, Bill Logan and Frank Golya defeated Jim Cassidy’s team thirty one to eight, Grant Davis, Daryl Nairn, Ray Burnes and Garry Keen defeated Matthew Wykes team twenty three to twelve and Glen Spicer’s team defeated Michael Waller, Michael Leal, Trevor Thorpe and Uwe Kuhn eighteen points to seventeen.

Only one comp game this week, Andrew Brasnett convincingly defeating Brayden Davis twenty five to eight in the Open Singles.

There were no social bowls played due to the weather.

Contributed.