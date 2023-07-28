CONDO TAKES ON FORBES

The Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club took on Forbes at the home ground, Spooner Oval on Saturday, 15 July. It was a big day, with 15 games played all together. All teams showed determination and put in 100 per cent effort. The Rams have a bye in Round 11, which will be followed by a home game in Round 12, when they will take on Parkes Blue.

ABOVE: The Under 14s Tackle side gave it their all against their Forbes opponents;

BELOW: the Under 10s Tackle team worked hard on the day against Forbes. Image Credits: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.