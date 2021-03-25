CONDO GO TO GRAND FINAL

Condobolin Under 17’s Semifinals

Condo travelled to Forbes on Saturday 13th March to take on KMWL in the Semifinals at South Circle Oval.

Forbes won the toss & elected to bowl, they sent Condobolin in to bat & the partnership of Braith Sloane & Noah Nash managed to get 30runs on the board. The Condo team gradually increased their run rate, losing a few wickets along the way.

The boy’s played out their 26 overs to finish on 6/129. Ryan Goodsell 30 runs n.o, Noah Nash 20, Frankland Ross 19 n.o & Gregory Doyle 12. It was Forbes turn at the crease but right from the start Condo were on the ball & the first wicket fell in the third over, Tyler Bell bowling with a catch to Hudson Cartwright.

The next over saw Xavier Grimshaw get 2 wickets with catches going to Frankland Ross. Hugh McKay was caught & bowled by Ryan Goodsell to give us our fourth wicket & Frankland Ross bowled Brodie Page to give us 5/20 at the tenth over. The guys were feeling quietly confident until Joe Ellison & Jonah Little stepped up to bat & we watched the runs increase. This partnership put 30 runs on the board before Ryan’s bowling & a catch to Noah Nash saw Joe out & a short time later Noah’s bowling with a catch to Frankland saw Jonah walk. Hudson took the next wicket with a great catch taken by Ryan & Xavier then took his third wicket for the day with another catch to Frankland.

Forbes had plenty of overs left to get the runs they needed but some great work in the field by Blair McDonald, Connor Thompson & Jack Jones & only one wicket needed had Condo hungry for the win. Braith Sloane bowled next & his second ball saw George Field hit a screamer straight at Hudson who ook the catch to get us the last wicket, the boys were cheering!! Forbes all out 10/64 off 19 overs. Xavier Grimshaw 3/5 off 2 overs, Braith Sloane 2/1 off 1.2 overs, Ryan Goodsell 2/2 off 2 overs, Hudson Cartwright 1/2 off 2 overs, Tyler Bell1/5 off 2 overs, Noah Nash 1/7 off 2 overs & Frankland Ross 1/18 off 2 overs. This win means the Condo Under 17’s are now in the Grand

Final & will play Parkes this Friday night under lights in Parkes.