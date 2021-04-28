The Galari Bila Waga Dhaany’s is a Wiradjuri word Meaning Lachlan River Dancers is an Aboriginal youth Boys Dance group located in Condobolin will present to you the Condo Corroboree on Sunday, 29 May at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation from 6pm.

Condo Corroboree is will allows our community to come together after we have experienced a worse drought, also a worldwide pandemic of Covid 19, and ongoing grief and loss issues.

This type of event is hoping to build connections and bonds and to heal spiritually on country for our Community.

Connecting our community to the land, song lines, storylines, Mother Earth, ancestors, and the night Sky. The Condo Corroboree is hoping to bring our people and community together in a positive way. Promoting and educating on the First Nations people’s Culture and heritage.

The Condobolin Corroboree is a family friendly event, Drug and Alcohol free event and open for the whole Community. A Candle light vigil will be a part of this event for healing and remembrance.

If you’re looking for an entertaining family night please come along. Bring a Picnic rug or chair and a candle or photo of your loved one.

For more information please contact Amanda Coe on 0402690993 or check out our Facebook page Galari Bila Waga Dhaany’s.

Contributed by Amanda Coe.