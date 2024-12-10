Condo Comes Alive Street Festival

Condobolin’s Bathurst Street was buzzing with energy and excitement on Friday evening, November 29, as the town hosted the highly anticipated Condo Comes Alive Street Festival.

The event brought locals and visitors together for an unforgettable evening of fun, food, and entertainment, transforming the main street into a lively, family-friendly celebration.

Thanks to the NSW Government’s Open Streets Program and the support of the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, Lachlan Shire Council, and the Lachlan Arts Council, the festival turned Bathurst Street into a vibrant hub of community spirit. The program’s goal to temporarily close the street to vehicles and open it up for creative and inclusive events was fully realised, providing a dynamic space for both locals and visitors to connect.

The festival, which ran from 5pm to 9pm, offered an exciting range of activities. Market stalls and food vendors filled the street, while live music and roving performers created a carnival atmosphere. Kids were kept entertained with jugglers, face painting, Santa photos, plaster craft, a toddler play zone, a colouring competition, and even a live show by The Beanies, stars of ABC Kids TV!

Local businesses threw open their doors for late-night shopping, offering a range of Christmas gift ideas, while the annual Shop Condo for Christmas prize draw added to the excitement. Aussie-themed Santa photos, the Rotary Club Ham Wheel, and the sausage sizzle were also big hits with festival-goers.

Lachlan Shire Council, Mayor Cr John Medcalf OAM opened the festival and expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in bringing the event to life. “It is terrific to have the support of the NSW Government to stage this event. I want to acknowledge the incredible work of the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, Lachlan Arts Council, and our team at Lachlan Shire Council who made this possible. Their dedication and passion were key to creating such a successful and vibrant event for the community,” he said.

Press Release.