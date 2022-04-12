COMMUNITY WELLBEING DINNER

On Thursday 24th March, at the Tullamore Bowling Club, a Community Wellbeing Evening was held.

The free event was organised by Creative Community Concept to let people come together to engage and share stories over a meal.

Creative Community Concept is the business operational arm of the Murdi Paaki Regional Rugby League Council Inc. They are a Not For Profit Organisation that deliver programs to the Central West, Far West and Barwon Darling areas.

The dinner had guests Wayne Wigham from the Black Dog Institute, Comedian Pooka the Clown and Former Rugby League Greats.

It was reported that everyone had a great time and the food was delicious.

Image Credits: Tullamore Bowling Club’s Facebook Page.