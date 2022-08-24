COMMUNITY URGED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FUNDING

Communities across the Lachlan Shire are being urged to take advantage of funding opportunities now available from the State Government.

Round Five of the NSW Government’s $660 million Stronger Country Communities Fund has been announced, and Council is excited to advise that the Shire has received an allocation of $1,314,718.

“This is terrific news for our shire, as this funding will assist in developing community-led projects and programs that improve the quality of life of people living in our local government area,” Lachlan Shire Mayor Councillor John Medcalf OAM explained.

“If your community group or organisation have been considering a project but haven’t been able to source funding this is the ideal opportunity to get your initiative off the ground. The fund will be administered by Regional NSW and it is important to note that all submitted projects will be assessed by the funding body on viability, community support and alignment with the objectives of the fund.”

To utilise the funding, Council is now seeking ideas and concepts from the community to develop an application.

In this round, there is a minimum grant value of $100,000 per project and initiatives may include:

Capital works relating to street beautification and other public places that promote the health, happiness, and wellbeing of the community (such as murals, men’s sheds, community amenities, barbeque/picnic areas, and tourism signage)

Refurbishing existing local facilities, enhancing local sporting grounds, parks, and the supporting facilities (such as walking and cycling pathways, fencing, irrigation, lighting and toilet blocks)

Memorials or statues, town tourism signage

Community wellbeing programs, short-term disability and/or disability awareness training sessions

Projects that improve accessibility and inclusion for people with disability (such as adaptive sporting equipment, tactile paving, playgrounds and sensory spaces)

Projects improving outcomes for Aboriginal people. A simple expression of interest form can be completed online at www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au or a copy can be collected from Council’s Condobolin or Lake Cargelligo Administration Offices, Tottenham Post Office, Tullibigeal Co-Op or Burcher, Fifield and Albert Hotels.

Expressions of interest will be received up until 10:00am on Friday, 2 September 2022. All projects will then be prioritised by Council, and applications will be submitted for funding consideration by the State Government. No late expressions of interest will be accepted.

In this round, $410,849 of the $1,314,718 has been allocated for eligible community organisations to apply directly to the funding body. Direct applications close 23 September 2022.

Lachlan Shire Council is keen to hear about your project and encourage you to contact Council’s Manager Communication and Tourism Robyn Ryan on 02 6895 1900 to discuss your initiatives further.

For more information about the fund and its guidelines visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/stronger-country-communities-fund-round-5