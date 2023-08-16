COMMUNITY OF SCHOOLS EVENT SEES BULLDOGS STARS VISIT

Excitement abounded as Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs players Josh Addo-Carr and Braidon Burns spent an afternoon in Condobolin at the Community of Schools event on Monday, 7 August. The players were greeted loudly when they arrived, with the duo signing all manner of items for around three hours. Josh was born in Blacktown and takes his place on the wing with the Bulldogs. His nickname is ‘The Foxx’ and he debuted with the West Tigers against the Melbourne Storm in on 17 April 2016. Braidon was born in Dubbo and his junior Club was the Coonamble Bears. He made his debut in the NRL with the South Sydney Rabbitohs on 11 March 2017. While Josh and Braidon were the main attraction, students and the community also enjoyed an Arabic/Lebanese barbecue, were able to see the Bangadirra Barbers in action, meet the team from Granville Boys High School and see robotics at work in a classroom setting. Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students also joined in the celebrations. Condobolin High School Principal Wendy Scarce described the event as “a celebration of public schools and education.”

More on the Community of Schools event will be posted in the upcoming weeks.