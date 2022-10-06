COMMUNITY INVITED TO PLAQUE UNVEILING

A Memorial Plaque will provide recognition of the life and sacrifice of Elizabeth (Bess) McGregor, who was born in Condobolin.

The community is invited to attend the unveiling of a Memorial Plaque dedicated to the life of Elizabeth McGregor, who was a World War I Army Nurse, on Saturday, 8 October.

This event has been organised by the Operation Pilgrimage Group with support from local groups and organisations and will take place at Memorial Park in Condobolin from 1pm. Family members of Nurse McGregor from all around Australia have made plans to attend.

Service Personnel are asked to wear their uniform and decorations, while civilians are asked to wear smart casual attire.

The event will begin with a Call to Order by Allan Miles OAM at 1pm. This will be followed by one minute’s silence to remember the fallen, and then the National Anthem will be sung.

An introduction to the project and timings for the event will follow, including a welcome to guests. Special Guests will be Lt General Ken Gillespie AC DSC CSM, Lieutenant Kelly Broughton RAANC, Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM and Condobolin and District Historical Society President Rex Press.

The Catafalque Party will then take their place and act as sentries for the Nurse McGrgeor Memorial Plaque.

Mayor Medcalf will unveil the plaque, and Lt General Ken Gillespie AC DSC CSM will undertake the dedication. Mr Press and Mr Graeme Yetman (President of the Condobolin RSL Sub Branch) will then address the crowd. Jeanette Norton and McGrgeor Family will then respond.

Elizabeth (Bess) McGregor was born 26 May 1885 on ‘Micabil’ Station, near Condobolin NSW where she later attended Public School.

She graduated from Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with Certificates in General Nursing and Dispensing in 1912. Ms McGregor then went to England for further experience and qualifications.

On 28 August 1914, shortly after war was declared she was with the Australian Voluntary Hospital (AVH), proud to be the first British Dominion unit to reach France. AVH worked from a shed on Le Harve wharf (29 August to 3 September), then St. Nazaire (6 September to 3 October), treating Allied casualties and wounded German POWs from Mons. All patients were discharged to other hospitals on 3 October pending AVH relocation on 26 October.

After the fall of Belgrade on 9 October, Bess was with the British Red Cross Serbian Relief Camp from October 1914 to 3 April 1916, preventing the spread of disease amongst exhausted, hungry surviving refugees and soldiers who’d walked over freezing mountains in Serbia and Albania to the Adriatic port of Salonica. Then in Corfu from May 1916-19 June 1917 tending Serbs evacuated there to recuperate. Bess was awarded the Serbian Cross of Mercy for ‘nursing the wounded and sick’.

Back in Australia, on 23 August 1918, Bess was appointed Staff Nurse AANS at 4AGH Randwick Military Hospital. Three months later she was amongst the first to volunteer for duty at Quarantine Station North Head with SS ‘Medic’ Spanish Flu cases. She became infected on 29 November 1918 and died at 7.15am on Thursday, 5 December 1918, aged 33 years and was buried the same day with full military honours in the Third Cemetery at QSNH. Twenty two men who died of the flu at the station were also buried there. Eradicated by the end of 1919 the Spanish Flu had infected two million Australians and killed 15,000.

Operation Pilgrimage Group would like to thank Australian War Memorial, Australian War Graves, Lt. General Ken Gillespie AC DSC MC (retired), Australian Defence Department (Army Nursing Corps), 1/19th RNSWR Battalion Dubbo, Lachlan Shire Council, Condobolin Historical Society, Condobolin RSL Club and Sub-Branch, Blacktown RSL Sub-Branch, Fivedock RSL Sub-Branch, Condobolin Railway Motel, Condobolin Quarries and Condobolin Cranes.

Please RSVP to Allan Miles OAM on 0412 992 997 or email operationpilgrim@gmail.com by Saturday, 1 October if you wish to attend the unveiling of the plaque.