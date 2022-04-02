COMMUNITY ENJOYS STORYTIME AT LIBRARY

Local children are back enjoying Storytime at the Condobolin Library twice a week.

The ever popular event, is now being held again on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 11am. Bookings are preferred as Covid-19 regulations need to be adhered to.

Children are treated to colourful illustrations and endearing characters with librarian assistant Abby Grimshaw.

On Wednesday, 16 March participants enjoyed ‘The Dinosaur’ by Anna Milbourne and illustrated by Mandy Field plus There’s a Shark at my School by Sharon J Boyce and illustrated by Suzanne Houghton.

‘The Dinosaur’ follows a young stegosaurus from his hatching until he is full grown, as he moves through the landscape and faces prehistoric perils. Beginning with a little boy wondering what real dinosaurs were like, the story transports readers into the prehistoric age. The tale follows a loveable stegosaurus, as he hatches from his egg and grows up, encountering a fearsome predator and then some gentle ‘giants of the Jurassic’. The story ends imagining what dinosaurs would look like if they roamed the streets today.

‘There’s a Shark at my School’ focusses on a pet Shark called Seymour. He becomes bored in his family’s backyard pool. He wants to go to School and promises his owner he will do what they say – but Seymour has other ideas.

These two books are new additions to the Condobolin Library.

The community is invited to share Storytime with their children at the Condobolin Library on Wednesdays and Fridays.

For more information contact the Condobolin Library on 6895 2253, or drop into 130 Bathurst Street.