COMMUNITY ENJOYS SIMULTANEOUS STORYTIME AT LIBRARY

A sloth with a big heart and positive attitude was the highlight of National Simultaneous Storytime at the Condobolin Library on Wednesday, 24 May.

National Simultaneous Storytime always occurs on the last Wednesday in May. Librarians, educators and students all around Australia settled down with their books on 24 May at 11am to read a book simultaneously.

Condobolin Library Assistant Abby Grimshaw shared ‘The Speedy Sloth’ with the audience – a story that reminds us all that ‘winning’ doesn’t always mean beating everyone else. Sometimes, it’s just the great feeling you get from setting yourself a challenge, conquering your fears, or simply trying something new – and loving it!

The highly entertaining story was written by Rebecca Young and illustrated by Heath McKenzie

Other activities on the day included singing the nursery rhymes Incy Wincy Spider, Ring a Ring a Rosy, Open, Shut Them and Galumph went the Little Green Frog.

Condobolin Librarian Debra Kelly said the annual campaign aimed to encourage more young Australians to read and enjoy books.

“This is a vibrant, fun event that promotes the value of reading and literacy,” she explained.

“National Simultaneous Storytime is a chance for children and families to enjoy reading in a fun environment.”

National Simultaneous Storytime is held every year by the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA).

Now in its 23rd successful year, the event is designed to promote the value of reading using an Australian children’s book that explores age-appropriate themes and addresses key learning areas of the National Curriculum for Foundation to Year 6.

Every year, a picture book, written and illustrated by an Australian author and illustrator is read simultaneously in libraries, schools, preschools, childcare centres, family homes, bookshops and many other places around the country.

National Simultaneous Storytime at the Condobolin Library concluded with a barbecue, provided by Condobolin Schools As Community Centres and CatholicCare. Each child also went home with an activity pack containing a colouring in book, activity sheets, pencils and stickers.