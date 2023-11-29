COMMUNITY EMBRACING CAMPAIGN

The community is embracing the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce’s Annual #Shop Condo for Christmas# campaign.

Thirteen lucky people were announced as the winners of the second Shopping Passport draw, which was held at the Condobolin Newsagency on Friday, 17 November.

This year will see a paired back Night Shopping Event on Friday, 1 December with shopping hours extended until 7pm.

The purpose of this event is to keep shopper dollars local and reward the community for supporting local businesses.

The Condobolin Junior Cricket Association will be conducting the barbecue with Sausages and Steak sandwiches and drinks available for a small charge, and Lachlan and Western Regional Services will be conducting Santa Photos in the foyer of the Royal Hotel for a cost of $5.00. The Chamber would like to thank the owners of the Royal Hotel for allowing use of their premises.

Adam Kerezsy will provide musical entertainment on the night.

As you can see the Shopping Passport campaign is in full swing and the winners from the 17th were: Foodworks $10.00 voucher – Tiffany Jones; Foodworks $10.00 voucher – Genene Reardon; Foodworks $10.00 voucher – Larissa Lewis; Happy Daze Coffee Lounge $20.00 voucher – Shirley King; HRR Owens Rural $30.00 – Fiona Doyle; Betta Home Living $50 voucher – Lucy Calton; Vane Tempest Bros – $50.00 voucher Kaitlyn Crocker; Gallery 104 $50.00 voucher – Paige McConnell; Zange $50.00 voucher – Simone Beattie; Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy $100.00 voucher – Jo Field; Chamen’s $100.00 – Sheree Davis Meldrum; Chamen’s $ 100.00 – Dianna Honeysett; Chamens $100.00 – Liz Cruickshank.

Shopping Passports are available at participating businesses now. A stamp will be given (sometimes you may have to ask for one) for each $10 spent and when the passport is completed which equals $100 spent.

The final Shopping Passport draw took place on Friday, 24 November.

“Thanks again for the amazing support from the businesses that sponsored this week’s draw and congratulations to all the lucky winners,” Condobolin Chamber of Commerce President Vicki Hanlon said. “Please take the time to to ask for the stamps if they are not offered as many retailers are busy and may forget to offer them to you. “Also make sure you put your completed passports in the boxes at Condobolin Newsagency, Chamens IGA, Foodworks or Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy.”

The Major Draw will be held at 7pm on the evening of 1 December and the prize money will be distributed on WLT (Why Leave Town) cash cards for local shopping. Remember – You MUST be present on the night of the Major Draw to collect the wonderful prizes. The Major Draw will take place in front of Condobolin Betta Home Living.

The #Shop Condo for Christmas# major sponsors are Maspro, Chamen’s Supa IGA and The Vella Group (Imperial Hotel).