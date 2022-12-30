COMMUNITY DIGS DEEP TO RAISE MONEY FOR FLOOD VICTIMS

The community came together and dug deep to raise money for the Imperial Hotel Flood Water Relief Fundraiser recently.

There was $1,390 worth of raffle tickets sold, a generous $1,000 donation from Kingston Resources and another generous $750 donation from Talisman Mining.

“We would like to thank all the local people and business houses that donated for the mega raffle,” a Fundraiser spokesperson said.

“A big thank you to Kimmy Myers manager of the Imperial Hotel who walked the town and worked hard for two weeks leading up to the event to get donations and sell raffle tickets.

“It was a fun night with a great crowd with entertainment from Tammy Buswell Music.”

Contributed.