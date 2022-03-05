COMMUNITY CAN ENJOY STORYTIME AT THE LIBRARY

Local children are once again able to experience the delight of stories, songs and rhymes twice a week during Storytime at the Condobolin Library.

The ever popular event, is now being held again on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 11am. Bookings are preferred as Covid-19 regulations need to be adhered to.

Children are treated to colourful illustrations and endearing characters with librarian assistant Abby Grimshaw. There is also an activity to complete once the reading of the books is done. Children take these unique items home with them.

In previous Storytimes at the Library children have enjoyed listening to The Very Hungry Caterpillar which was first published in 1969 and has become a classic of the literary world. it has sold almost 50 million copies around the world, in more than 62 languages.

The story sees a caterpillar hatch out of an egg on a Sunday, proceeds to eat vibrantly coloured fruits it finds in escalating quantities from Monday to Friday, goes on a junk-food-eating rampage on Saturday, eats a nice green leaf on Sunday, and then nestles into a cocoon for two weeks and emerges a beautiful butterfly.

The Very Brave Bear, written and illustrated by Nick Bland, has also featured. The book is filled with vibrant illustrations and is very engaging. It is described as: “The very cranky bear is back, and this time he’s facing Boris Buffalo in a battle of bravery. But will something surprising send them both fleeing through the jungle?” This is the fourth book about the delightful and endearing Very Cranky Bear. The Very Cranky Bear was first published in 2008 and has become an international bestseller. Younger children can also take part in Baby Rhyme Time at the Condobolin Library on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 10am. Children get to sing nursery rhymes and dance. It’s all fun and, the best part is its free!

The community is invited to share Storytime fun and Rhyme Time with their children at the Condobolin Library on Wednesdays and Fridays.

For more information contact the Condobolin Library on 6895 2253, or drop into 130 Bathurst Street.