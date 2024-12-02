Community attends Insights and Healing Expo in Condobolin

The community had the opportunity to attend an Insights and Healing Expo at the Condobolin RSL Club late last month. Psychics, mediums, scribers, intuitives, Reiko Healers, Light Healers and retailers were all part of the event. Jay Reynolds (Spiritual Intuitive) in conjunction with the Condobolin RSL Club brought the event to fruition. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.