COLTS AND MILBY PLAY WELL TO CLAIM VICTORY

Junior Cricket

Colts v Waratahs

On 10th of December Colts took on Waratahs. Waratahs won the toss and elected to field. Colts sent out Levi and Anabel. They batted well until Levi retired which saw Eli come to the crease. Anabel made it to retirees, and this brought Baden to the crease. Baden and Eli hit a couple of boundaries leading to Rory coming in. Baden retired which saw Lacey come out to bat. Lacey batted really well for her highest score of the season. Rory retired, Brock came out and tried to get the scoreboard ticking over but unfortunately was caught by Charles. Mack came out to bat and Lacey was bowled by Jack. This brought Todd to the crease and he and Mack put on a 10-run partnership until Mac was dismissed for 6 by Ben Scarce. It was Austin’s turn to bat and unfortunately, he got bowled by Ben Scarce for a duck. This saw Eli come to the crease, Todd was dismissed, and Baden came back in. Eli and Baden batted really well to see the innings out. Baden hit 3 fours, Eli hit 3 fours and 2 sixes bringing the total to 7/129. Top scorers for the Colts were Eli Heffernan 33, Baden Riley 31, Levi Schulz 10. Best bowlers for Waratahs were Ben Scarce with 2/7, Jack Fitzgerald with 2/11 and Sophia Stuckey 1/9.

Waratahs had a tough chase ahead of them. Ellijah and Alec opened. Baden Riley took the important wicket of Ellijah on 1. Chloe Stuckey batted through until she retired with 3 and this saw Sophia Stuckey come to the crease. Sophia batted beautifully for 22 with great support by Charles Patton who made 8 valuable runs. He was run out by Levi Schulz. Top run scorers for the Waratahs were Sophia Stuckey 22, Charles Patton 8 and Joe Fitzgerald 8. Best bowlers for Colts were Eli Heffernan 2/5, Macaulay Packham 1/5 and Brock Schulz 1/6.

Special mention for Waratahs to Joe Fitzgerald who made a great 8. Colts special mention to Todd Jones with his first wicket of the season.

Milby v Kiacatoo

Kiacatoo won the toss and chose to bat. That sent Milby out to field. Logan opened the bowling and bowled a good over. Josh then bowled and got the wicket of Callan caught and bowled. Jack Speer and Kye Kendall steadied the ship and both retired. After 30 overs Kiacatoo finished the overs and got 94 runs.

Top scoring for Kiacatoo was Kye Kendall on 36 n.o and Jack Speer 17 n.o.

Wickets went to J Grimmond 1/12, S Lister 1/5, R Sloane 1/13 and R Mantle-Bowden 1/3.

Josh and Riley opened the batting. After Riley got out both Josh and Rachel put on a few runs to both retire. Sid and Keaton also batted well to retire. Also, Rueben contributed some valuable runs down the order. Some good bowling by Jack Speer, Quade Peterson, and Callan Venables was not enough to stop Milby reaching the target in the 22nd over. Top scorers Josh Grimmond with 19 Rachel Grimmond with 15 and Keaton with 11 runs.

Wickets for Kiacatoo went to C Venables 1/12, T Saunders 1/8, Q Peterson 1/6 and L Daure 1/16.

U17 Condo v Parkes Colts 2/12/22

Parkes won the toss and elected to bat but an excellent opening over from Greg Doyle had them at 2-6 from 1. A wicket to Hudson Cartwright in the third over had Parkes 3-15, but then a fighting partnership between Moody and Duncan took the score to 41 when Duncan was dismissed by Connor Thompson who took two wickets in an over. Rix joined Moody at the crease and added another 25 runs before Rix retired. Moody retired soon after and Condo were hoping to wrap up the tail quickly.

A direct hit run out from Nate Vincent and two more wickets to Greg Doyle saw Parkes dismissed for 91.

Greg Doyle 4-6, Hudson Cartwright 1-12 and Connor Thompson 2-5 were the wicket takers.

Condobolin’s openers Noah Nash (11) and Greg Doyle (20) put on 30 before Parkes struck on consecutive balls. Nate Vincent saw off the hat trick ball and he and Jaren Blewitt steadied the ship before Nate retired. Tristan Ross (12) and Jaren continued on, and Jaren was unlucky to be run out for 4.

Condobolin lost the wickets of Miller Taylor, Hudson Cartwright and Zac Grimmond in quick succession.

Until Ryan Goodsell was joined at the crease by Nate and they saw Condobolin home with one wicket to spare.

A great game of cricket played in great spirit. Our quartet of junior players showed great maturity and patience in the run chase by supporting the senior players and forming partnerships. This display of teamwork and communication will put us in good stead for the rest of the season.

Contributed.