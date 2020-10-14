COLOURFUL WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Five local primary school students have taken home prizes as the winners of the Local Government Week schools colouring-in competition.

Cleo Whiley and Pippa Wainwright were the winners from Condobolin Public School, while Molly Sanson, Paige Pierpoint-Pawsey and Nash Dwyer took home prizes from Lake Cargelligo Central School.

The students were asked to colour in pictures of a Council recycling truck to mark Local Government Week last month.

The talented students were presented with pencil cases containing glow-in-the-dark pencils, watercolours and twistable crayons.

By Melissa Blewitt.