COLOUR RUN FUN AT CONDOBOLIN HIGH SCHOOL

Lots of fun, laughter and bursts of colour filled the air at the Condobolin High School Colour Run recently.

This wonderful event saw all students tackle the tricky colour explosion obstacle course.

“The Colour Run has been on standby since COVID and it was a great opportunity to give students the chance to have some fun experiences again,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Teachers and staff also got in on the fun and were stationed throughout to douse students in coloured powders as they ran the course.

“The event also acted as a fundraiser for Minus18, an organisation who support the lives of LGBTQIA+ youth in Australia by leading change, building social inclusion, and advocating for an Australia where all young people are safe, empowered, and surrounded by people that support them.

“Everyone had a great time and we look forward to holding it again in the future.

“Condobolin High School would also like to thank Condobolin Sawmill (Grants Sawmilling) , Central West Tyre Service and Condobolin Junior Rugby League for their contributions towards the obstacles.”