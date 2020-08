Condobolin Sports Women Bowlers held their Annual General Meeting recently.

2020/2021 Executives are President Colleen Helyar, Vice President Pam Nicholl, Secretary Wendy Ryan, Treasurer Judy Johnson, Patron Beryl Field. Selection Committee Janelle Taylor, Marilyn Seton and Felicity Saunders, Match Committee Marg Weale, Beryl Field and Pam Nicholl, lastly Half Nip is Publicity Officer.

Congratulations to all, a good mix of young, old and new faces.