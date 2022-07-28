COLLEEN PRESIDENT

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Wednesday evening 13th July, Condobolin Sports Women members elected their Executives and Committees for 2022/2023 bowling season.

Congratulations to the following ladies:- President Colleen Helyar; Vice Presidents Judy Johnson, Janelle Taylor; Secretary Cathy Thompson; Treasurer Judy Johnson; Selection Janelle Taylor, Zena Jones and Marilyn Seton; Match Pam Nicholl, Yvonne Johnson and Mel Rees; District Delegate Janelle Taylor; Patron Mrs Beryl Field; Publicity Officer Half Nip.

Our next monthly meeting will be held on the first Wednesday 3rd August at 6pm, not the usual second Wednesday.

Thursday 14th July, seven ladies turned up to play a game of Fours, with Liz Goodsell leading for both sides.

Liz Goodsell, Janelle Taylor, Colleen Helyar and Pam Nicholl 14 defeated Liz Goodsell, Pauleen Dimos, Yvonne Johnson and Jenny Tickle 8.

One yardstick each to Liz Goodsell, Janelle Taylor and Pauleen Dimos.

One first round match of the 2022/2023 Club Championship Pairs was played on Saturday 16th July.

Yvonne Johnson and Pam Nicholl defeated Joanne Thorpe and Cathy Thompson 21-14.

A match in the second round of the same event was also played on Saturday 16th July. The sister pairing of Janelle Taylor and Marilyn Seton proved too strong for Colleen Helyar and Jenny Tickle 34-14.

The second game in the first round was played on Sunday 17th July, Wendy Ryan and Danielle Thompson, narrowly defeating Zena Jones and Mel Rees 25-21.

Southern Slopes District Women’s Bowling Association Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 9th August at the Services Club Monash Street West Wyalong, starting with Management Meeting at 10.00am. followed by AGM.

As with all AGM’s all Positions become vacant and must be nominated for. Please return your nominations ASAP to the Secretary.

Get well wishes to those on the sick list and good bowling to all.

Keep Safe,

HALF NIP.