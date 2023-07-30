COLLABORATION NEEDED FOR SUCCESS

Condobolin Chamber of Commerce is a network of local business owners who promote and protect the interests of the Condobolin business community.

Having a local Chamber of Commerce in Condobolin provides a means for businesses to access grants, funding, and support. They also provide information, resources and communicate directly with Lachlan Shire Council and Business NSW to advocate for the needs and rights of the Condobolin business community.

Each year the chamber facilitates:

•WLT (Why leave town) initiative keeping shopper dollars local.

•Hosts the annual shop local campaign and Street Festival.

•Provides support and resources for Small Business Month.

•Celebrates achievement at the annual Business Awards

•Plus, so much more!

This organisation is such an asset to Condobolin and has so much potential. A successful Chamber relies on its active members to contribute and collaborate towards their shared goals.

To ensure future success they need support and are urging all Condobolin business owners, startups, and entrepreneurs to join and collaborate for shared success.

As they say, “many hands make light work”, so it would be great to see more people attend the Chamber meetings and to come on board with ideas and physical help, so that the Chamber can keep facilitating the above initiatives.

2023-2024 membership are now open. If you are an existing member now is the time to renew your membership. If you would like to become a member, you are most welcome. Please reach out to the committee and they can help you register.

The Chamber will be holding their annual AGM on 9 August from 6pm at the Lachlan Shire Meeting Room.

For further information please email condobolinchamber@gmail.com

