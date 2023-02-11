CODY RECOGNISED AS SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Coden Stenhouse’s citation read: “Coden has excelled in sport. He has competed at the NSW All Schools Athletic Championship Carnival at Sydney’s Olympic Park in 100 metres, the 200 metres, discus, shot put and long jump. He placed first in the 12-14 years Para Boys Long Jump, second in the 12-14 Years Para Boys Discus and second in the 100 metres 12-14 Years Para Boys 100 metre dash. As a result of these wins, Coden was selected to represent NSW in the All School Athletic Carnival Championships in Adelaide in December 2022. He qualified for the long jump, discus and the 100 metre sprint race in the 12-15 Years Boys Para age group category. Coden’s achievements are outstanding given he has never been coached – he is a natural athlete and passionate about his sport.”