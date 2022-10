Lake Cargelligo Central School student Coden Stenhouse recently competed at the NSW All Schools Athletics Carnival in Sydney. Coden did an amazing job, placing 1st in the 12-14 Para Boys Long Jump, 2nd in the 12-14 Para Boys Discus and 2nd in the 100m 12-14 Para Boys 100m. The school sent their congratulations to Coden for this amazing achievement. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School’s Facebook Page.