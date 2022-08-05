COBAR ROOSTERETTES WIN HOME GAME

On Saturday 16th July, Cobar Roosters Rugby League Club’s girls put on a show.

Cobar Roosters hosted the Binnaway Bombshells ladies at Tom Knight Memorial Oval.

The game started off with Cobar dominating the first half, with repeated sets helping the ladies’ field position. This deemed successful as the girls capitalised on a tiring defence.

Bri Wato opened the scoring, with the Roosterettes piggy backing off the early success with consistent attack and successful defence. Binnaway reacted and scored, but Cobar’s defence, communication and two out passing kept Binnaway in their own half, with compounding scores for the Roosterettes.

Binnaway dominated the start of the second half but unfortunately to their own penalties and dropped balls, it opened up opportunities for Cobar to capitalise and their efforts reflected on the scoreboard.

Cobar had three doubles from Bri Wato, Aisha Schofield and Neve Carter, and one try to Tyler Chiswick! Bri kicked a basket, leaving the final score at 32-14.

“Well done girls! Your persistency and hard work is paying off.” read a post on the Cobar Roosters Rugby League Club Facebook Page.

3 points and players player- Aisha Schofield

2 points – Neve Carter

1 point – Bri Watson

Source and Image Credit: Cobar Roosters Rugby League Club Facebook Page.