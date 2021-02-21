COBAR MAYOR LILLIANE BRADY DEAD AT 90

Tributes are flowing for Lilliane Brady OAM, longtime Mayor of Cobar who died peacefully in her sleep at age 90.

It was announced by Cobar Shire on Sunday the 7th of February that she had died peacefully in Cobar overnight

Lilliane was the longest-serving female mayor in New South Wales history, and was the most formidable and outspoken champion, for the Cobar Shire and for Western NSW.

Lililiane and her husband moved to Cobar in the late 1960’s. Her husband had taken a GP position which she thought would be for only 12 months.

She and her husband fell in love with the town and the people and stayed. She ran for Council in 1974 after she was outraged when an elderly man was sent out of town for agecare and died alone far away from family and friends.

She was determined to build Cobar’s own aged care facility and lobbied the federal government for grants and raised money in the community which saw the Lilliane Brady Village 14-bed nursing home and nine self-care units open in 1982. It is now a 34-bed not-for-profit facility with a hostel and a nursing home, and a multipurpose health centre connecting the village and the hospital.

In recognition of her work, Lillian was recently presented with a Local Government NSW Lifetime Achievement Award – the first of its kind ever presented.

