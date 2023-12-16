Coaching And A Community Event

Tennis, anyone?

The Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) has partnered with Tennis New South Wales and Rally4Ever to help support flood affected communities in Western NSW, including Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo and Hillston.

A Community Coaching Course and a Community Tennis event was held at Condobolin Tennis Courts on Saturday, 2 December. The community event saw almost 100 local families playing tennis and enjoying a sausage and a drink together. Some 16 participants from the region who have been able to participate in the training at no cost thanks to funding from the Australian Tennis Foundation.

The Community Event was the first time all the courts were used at once with the lights on. Condobolin Tennis Club secured funding to refurbish the facility. The partnership aims to promote community connection and mental wellbeing through tennis and gives communities the tools to deliver tennis year round.

It will see Western NSW towns come alive with tennis activity days, community events and school visits. Community members will also be trained to deliver low-cost tennis programs year round, including ongoing after school programs and community programs. “We want to celebrate the resilience of these communities, who have faced devastating floods, drought and mouse plagues,” Australian Tennis Foundation Executive Director Vicki Reid said. “We’re excited to provide the people who live in these communities with the resources and tools they need to come together, continue to support each other and to play the game year round,” she added.