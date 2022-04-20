It was co-operation at its finest, when Emergency Services in Condobolin came together to undertake training scenarios to enhance their response in critical situations.

This valuable training was organised and co-ordinated by Susan Bennett, Condobolin SES Unit Commander, David Truscott, Station Officer NSW Ambulance and Tristan Wallner, Captain Condobolin RFS and was aimed at building trust between members of each service to ensure the community has the best emergency response team possible.

“Within the space of a couple of hours, Emergency Services in Condobolin responded to two serious incidents,” Condobolin SES Unit Commander Susan Bennett explained.

“Fortunately, they were both training scenarios for our local emergency services to get together and learn about each other’s role at an emergency.”

In the morning at Gum Bend Lake crews attended a simulated accident on the lake where a Ski Boat had run aground, a young passenger had been thrown into the water and had been unaccounted for and two others were injured on the bank where they were located by the SES boat crew and treated by Ambulance NSW who were transported to the scene.

The Hazmat team from Fire and Rescue NSW responded as the boat was leaking fuel (simulated) into the Lake.

The Hazmat team and their equipment were also transported to the scene by the SES crew. All casualties were located, initially treated and prepared for transport by boat to the shore and awaiting ambulances.

After a delicious lunch generously provided by our local Condobolin Rapid Relief Team AU, Emergency Services teams were called to a two car motor vehicle accident on the other side of town, according to Ms Bennett.

“Upon arrival emergency crews were faced with multiple casualties requiring assessment and treatment, a difficult extrication of the trapped patients, and the discovery of a dangerous chemical being transported in the back of one of the vehicles,” she stated.

“The day was a great success with much learned by all participants and everyone is looking forward to the next Condobolin mutli-agency training day.

Ms Bennett added that there is a State Rescue Board requirement for interagency training and the members of each service are professional, qualified and experienced operators who specialise in their relevant area of emergency services.

“Working together builds trust and understanding between the teams and leads to efficient and effective emergency response at incidents,” she said.

Ms Bennett wished to thank each organisation and every person who participated in the training activities including the live ‘Victims’ (who gave Oscar-worthy performances); Fire and Rescue NSW Station 259 Condobolin (Fire and Rescue NSW); Condobolin Ambulance (NSW Ambulance); NSW RFS – Condobolin HQ Brigade (NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team, NSW Rural Fire Service)

– NSW SES Condobolin Unit, with volunteers from NSW SES Forbes Unit and NSW SES Lake Cargelligo (SES Southern Zone Command); and the Condobolin Rapid Relief Team.