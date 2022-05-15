Ryan Goodsell and Suzanna Wright have been named the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club Captains for 2022. “The club is thrilled to have you both on board,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “Congratulations!” Roles for the Club Captains include attending monthly meetings, meeting with sponsors and the Committee, helping with Club fundraising, being approachable and available to all players across the Club if they are having issues or concerns, keep confidentiality, pull up bullying or bad behaviour, always have pride and passion while representing the Rams and community to the best of their ability. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.