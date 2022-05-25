CLOUDY SKIES NOT A PROBLEM FOR CROQUET

Croquet

Cloudy skies were not going to stop croquet during a recent game. The first draw done, Betsy and Fay playing Margo and Laurel.

This match was an even close game with Laurel and Margo pulling away at the last couple of hoops to take the match 7-5.

Liz and Genene playing Jan and Kay another close match with Liz and Genene taking the last two hoops to claim the win 7-5.

Second draw saw Betsy and Jan take on Genene and Fay, Betsy playing a strong match scoring 6 of the 7 hoops to take the win 7-6.

Laurel and Kay 7 had a great game taking the win from Margo and Liz 5.

We welcome ladies and men to play this wonderful game of croquet.

See you on the green.

Blue Hoop.