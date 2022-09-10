CLINIC TO IMPROVE ACCESS TO CARE FOR LACHLAN VALLEY COMMUNITIES

Condobolin and other communities across the Lachlan Valley will benefit from improved access to high-quality surgical care, following the re-establishment of a Rural Generalist Surgical Clinic at Parkes Hospital.

The reinvigorated clinic is being delivered by Doctor Angus Brown, a Rural Generalist with advanced skills in General Surgery, Endoscopy and Emergency Medicine, and offers pre and post-operative care for a range of procedures.

Professor Damien Limberger, Acting Clinical Director of Lachlan Health Service, said the clinic provides a coordinated approach to surgical care before and after procedures, including scopes and hernia repairs.

“Through the Rural Generalist Surgical Clinic, Dr Brown provides public consultations throughout the surgical process to help patients understand their procedures and coordinate any care required afterward too,” Dr Limberger explained.

“Many of those procedures are undertaken right here at Lachlan Health Service which also helps to streamline the patient experience, by providing our communities with coordinated surgical care as close to home as possible.

“Doctor Brown has been providing services to the region for over a year, predominantly in Emergency Medicine, and the reinvigorated clinic continues the work of local GP surgeon Doctor Stephen Morris after a brief stoppage following his retirement.”

Rach Ellem, Health Service Manager of Lachlan Health Service, which includes both Parkes and Forbes Hospitals, said the clinic currently operates at only Parkes Hospital but there is scope to expand.

“Currently Dr Brown operates the clinic on Tuesdays once a month but there is potential to expand and continue to develop the service,” she stated.

“Referrals aren’t required to book an appointment at the clinic, but we do encourage patients to get one from their GP after having a discussion about their surgical needs, and include any health summaries or investigative reports.”

For more information or to book an appointment, contact the Rural Generalist Surgical Clinic via 02 6861 2455 or WNSWLHD-Admissions@health.nsw.gov.au