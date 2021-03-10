CLASSROOM UPGRADES

Tullamore Central School excitedly have a number of planned upgrades going ahead throughout the year- timeline yet to be advised.

They are awaiting a start date for their Cooler Classrooms upgrades, which will see all student learning spaces fitted with split system heating and cooling. They’re also removing the wall between the old ‘3/4’ and Bloom Room space, which will be replaced by folding doors. This will make the space ideal for group learning and can be used as one or two classrooms as needed.

These will both be fantastic improvements for students and their learning.

Source: Tullamore Central School Newsletter.