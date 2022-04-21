CLASSIC OUTBACK RALLY DROPS INTO CONDOBOLIN

The 2022 Classic Outback Trial Rally roared into Condobolin on Sunday, 27 March and Monday, 28 March.

Fifty rally cars plus their support teams visited the town, with their rally course taking in main roads and private properties around the local area each day.

Six stages were completed in the Condobolin area. Stage Four (Murda) was 18.94 kilometres long, Stage Five East Cookies was 17.43 kilometres long, Stage Six Strahorn was 22.13 kilometres long, Stage Seven Emu Chase was 39.14 kilometres long, Stage Eight Mt Tilga was 11.22 kilometres long, and Stage Nine Lila Park was 14.98 kilometres long.

Condobolin Rotary were asked to cater for the event. “We used all local providers to assist with the lunch packs so the money raised from the event will stay in the town,” President Susan Bennett said.

“The ladies of the former Quota Club joined the Rotarians on Monday, 28 March to serve the Rally competitors and to thank them Rotary will be making a donation to a charity of their choice.”

Participants started and finished at Parkes, and then went onto Orange with stages to complete there. The Rally finished in Bathurst on Saturday, 2 April.

Regularity competitors enjoyed a challenging competition on a very picturesque drive through the Central West. Competition includes regularity only sections on great minor roads and shared rally sections on closed shire and forest roads. As well, between competition sections there was a chance to visit attractions like Utes in the Paddock and Down the Lachlan Sculpture Trail.

This is the seventh Rally to take place, the competitors came from all across Australia to participate.