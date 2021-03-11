CLASS OF 1989

Do you recognise any of these faces?
The Years Seven and Eight Classes of 1989 at Tullibigeal Central School included (back row) Jamie Warren, Melissa Fyfe, Daryl Newham, Barry Dillion, and Troy Glasgow; together with (front row) Leslie Wright, Terrie Leadbitter, Mrs Julie Nourse (Principal), Tanya Ireland, Adrienne Haworth and Shannon Noll. Teachers were Geoff Metcalf (far left) and Mary Lewis (far right). Image Credit: West Wyalong and Beyond Facebook Page.
The class of Years Two and Three at Tullibigeal Central School in 1989 included (Back row) Ken Newham, Anna Trotz, Robert Wilson, Rebecca Glasgow, Ebony Ford, Laura Browne, Chris Imrie and Cheryl Ireland; and (front row) Lisa Brewer, Loretta Campbell, Donna Ireland, Ebony Bendall, Kristy Loftus, Ben Johnson, Michelle Ryan, James King and Loren Haworth. Elaine Ford (far back) was the teacher. Image Credit: West Wyalong and Beyond Facebook Page.
The classes of Years Four, Five and Six from Tullibigeal Central School in 1989. (Back Row) Bridget Ryan, Pennie Ryan, Stephen King, Jessie Ford, Peter King, Kristin Ireland, Mark Fyfe, Nicole Ireland and Amanda Campbell; (Middle Row) Trent Glasgow, Tamara King, Sue Ireland, Terry Worland, Tim Helyar, Melissa-Anne Haworth, Malcolm Lewis and Kelly Glasgow; (Front Row) Cheryl Bax, Rebecca Payne, Mark Helyar, Olivia-Rose Haworth, Mark Leadbitter, Carroll Dodgson, Sarah Barrass and Leon Haworth. The teacher was Angela Mackin.
