CJCA PLAYERS RECOGNISED FOR EFFORTS

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association held their annual Presentation Day at the Condobolin Racecourse on Saturday, 25 March.

Junior cricketers were recognised for their commitment and dedication to the game.

The Under 13s All Rounder Award went to Levi Daure. Levi played games for all teams throughout the year helping ensure there were limited forfeits.

Under 13s Most Consistent Boy was Jack Speer. Riley Mantle was recognised with the Bob and Erika Kuhn Most Improved trophy for Under 13s.

The Goodsell family Most Determined Junior Cricketer went to Charles Patton, for a positive attitude and determination week in, week out.

Lucas Newell was recognised with the JJ ‘Bobby’ Cole Encouragement Award.

Primary Cricketer of the Year went to Eli Heffernan.

Rachel Grimmond won the Goodsell Family Award for Most Consistent Girl. Capping off a wonderful season, Rachel was also named Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Sportsperson of the Year.

The Under 13 Perpetual trophies were presented by Ian (Grimmy) Grimshaw.

Callan Venables had the Most Catches (13) and Most Runs (264) for Kiacatoo. Kye Kendall took the most wickets (18). Best Fielder was Jack Speer and the Cricket Spirit Award went to Tighe Worthington. These awards were presented by Ian (Grimmy) Grimshaw.

For the Waratahs, Charles Patton had the most catches with five and was also named the best fielder. Brothers Jack and Joe Fitzgerald shared the most wickets, taking seven each. Ellijah Turner scored the most runs (115) and Joseph Fitzgerald won the Cricket Spirit Award. Tom Turner presented these awards.

Callum Porter took the most catches (6) in the Gilgais team. Harvey McFadyen took the most wickets (11) and Jacob Doyle scored the most runs (183). The best fielder was Lucy McFadyen and Lucas Newell won the Cricket Spirit Award. Adam Doyle presented these awards.

In the Milby team, Rachel Grimmond took the most catches (5) and scored the most runs (146). Joshua Grimmond took the most wickets (9) and the best fielder was Sonny Lister. Keaton Sloane received the Cricket Spirit Award. Brent Grimmond presented these awards.

For Colts, Eli Heffernan scored the most runs (295) and took the most wickets (19). Baden Riley had the most catches (9) and the best fielder was Rory Packham. Brock Schultz won the Cricket Spirit Award. Matthew Heffernan presented the awards.

In the Under 13s competition, Kiacatoo took on Colts in the Grand Final. Kiacatoo won the day, with Captain Callan Venables named Player of the Grand Final. He scored 50 runs and captained his team to victory. Both teams were presented with their trophies on Presentation Day.

The Under 12 Intertown side was Runners Up in the Lachlan Cricket Council Competition. Kye Kendall took the most catches (3), Baden Riley took the most wickets (9), and Eli Heffernan scored the most runs (255). These awards were presented by Matthew Heffernan.

The Under 14s Intertown team also claimed victory in the Lachlan Cricket Council competition Grand Final. During the season, the best fielders were Ellijah Turner and Joshua Grimmond. Nate Vincent took the most wickets (10) and he also scored the most runs (235).

The Under 17s were the Premiers in the Parkes District Competition for 2023. Most catches went to Ryan Goodsell and Hudson Cartwright (four each), most wickets went to Ernie Peterson (11), most runs to Noah Nash (178), and Jedd Turner was named best fielder. Hudson Cartwright received the Cricket Spirit Award.

The Under 17s Perpetual trophies went to Nate Vincent (Encouragement Award), Jaren Blewitt (Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Most Improved), Zac Grimmond (Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Most Determined) and Noah Nash (Ampol Cricketer of the Year). These awards were presented by Coach Ian (Grimmy) Grimshaw.

Junior and Master Blasters players also received a trophy for their participation during the 2022/2023 season.

Those players who achieved centuries or half centuries during the season were presented with Certificates of Achievement. These players included Callan Venables, Eli Heffernan, Baden Riley, Nate Vincent and Jack Speer.