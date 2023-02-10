CITIZEN OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

The 2023 Australia Day Award Ceremony was held at the SRA Pavilion in Condobolin on Thursday, 26 January.

Karen Tooth from Condobolin was recognised as the Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year for 2023. Other nominees for the Lachlan Shire Council 2023 NSW Local Citizen of the Year Awards included Susan Bennett (Condobolin), Julie McRae (Tottenham), Karen Tooth (Condobolin) and Mark Whitla (Condobolin).

Susan Bennett’s citation read: “As unit commander of the Condobolin SES and member of the Condobolin Rotary Club, Susan has been nominated for her outstanding contribution to the Lachlan Shire. Susan was on the front line during the 2022 flood events, working alongside other Emergency Service agencies to coordinate flood crisis management to keep the community safe. Susan and her SES team played a vital part in flood disaster search and rescue efforts, resupplying locals cut off by the flood waters, rescuing livestock and communicating safety updates and messages. As a Rotarian, Susan is incredibly active and has been involved in many events and projects throughout her time as president including supporting youth forums, organising lunch fundraisers, sourcing funding, installing seating along Gum Bend Lake, the Rotary and Annual Christmas markets. Her level of commitment to the community is truly selfless.”