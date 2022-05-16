CHYANNE CHOSEN

Condobolin’s Chyanne Goolagong has been selected in the Under 18s Australian Indigenous Oztag side to play in the International Oztag Series. The Series will be played in Coffs Harbour in August. Australian Indigenous Oztag is a not-for-profit organisation providing the opportunity for Indigenous people to represent their heritage at international Oztag tournaments. Their aim is to inspire and promote healthy active lifestyles, cultural identity, awareness and pride, leadership, self-esteem, education and teamwork. The coach for the Under 18s squad will be Shari Fox and the manager will be Rochelle Koster. Congratulations Chyanne! Image Credit: Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club Facebook Page.