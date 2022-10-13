CHS YEAR 12 RECOGNISED AT GRADUATION ASSEMBLY

Condobolin High School held their Year 12 Graduation Assembly and Presentation of Portfolios on Wednesday, 21 September.

The Assembly began with the entry of the official party and the Year 12 Class of 2022.

Summer Davis then gave the acknowledgement to Country, which was followed by the Leadership Succession that was conducted by Mr Sean Crammond and Principal Wendy Scarce.

Mrs Scarce gave her Principal’s Address, and Mrs Debbie Chambers delivered her Year Advisor Address.

Kiara Roussety performed a musical item, which was enjoyed by all.

The Year Seven Year 12 Farewell was given by Taya Donovan and Steven Capewell; Stephanie Riach and Madison Scarce delivered the Year Eight Year 12 Farewell; The Year Nine Year 12 Farewell was given by Gemma O’Bryan and Allan Folkers; Ryan Goodsell, Ladeisha Capewell and Emily Wood gave the Year 10 Year 12 Farewell; and the Year 11 Year 12 Farewell was given by Corey Herbert and Emma Buckland. Year 12 students Billie O’Bryan and Kaiden Atkinson then responded to the students farewells.

Then came the Year 12 Reflections, and the presentation of portfolios by Mrs Scarce and Mrs Chambers.

Kiara Harris and Kinsley Wood made a presentation on behalf of Year 12 to the school.

Congratulations is extended to the graduating class of 2022 – your efforts and hard work have been rewarded.

The Year 12 Class of 2022 included (in alphabetical order) Kaiden Atkinson, Matthew Brasnett, Jarwin Brandy, Lartreka Capewell, Amber Carr, Ezekial Coe, Taya Coe, Quanika Colliss, Leah Dargin, Tyreece Dargin, Derek Donaire, Braydon Farr, Emily Farr, Jarrod Farr, Savannah Farr, Ashley Folkers, Kiara Harris, Sophie Jones, Mia Noll, Billie O’Bryan, Tyler Perry, Mickaylah Sallows, Mark Whitla and Kinsley Wood.