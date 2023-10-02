CHS TEAM ON THE BALL AT KNOCKOUT CARNIVAL

On Friday, 11 August the Condobolin High School Under 15’s Girls Netball Team travelled to Orange to compete in the Knockout Carnival. “Surprisingly it was a warm sunny day for Winter in Orange which was nice!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “The competition was fairly strong, and our girls improved with each game played on the day. “They all showed great sportsmanship to the other teams, the umpires and their teammates – Well done girls!” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.