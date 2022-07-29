CHS SUCCESSFUL AT TRANGIE JUNIOR JUDGING DAY

Condobolin High School students had a very successful time at the Trangie Junior Judging Day on Monday, 4 July. Barry Tollemache won the Austin Steer Memorial Award, which is awarded to a senior member who tries their best across the day. Arabella Blewitt placed first in the Senior Wool Section and Tara Hughes collected second place in the Senior Cotton section. The senior section consisted of over 20 competitors and several students were selected to talk in various sections. Tara and Montana Piercy on Cotton, Montana on Grains, Arabella on Merino Sheep, Arabella on Merino Fleeces, Barry and Arabella on Meat Sheep and Montana on Beef Cattle. Claudia McConnaughty (Baradine) was named the Overall Pointscore Champion on the day. The NSW Farmers Narromine/Trangie Branch generously sponsored this event, enabling prize money to be awarded to the Pointscore Champions. The Senior Pointscore Champions were Hugh Bevan of Narromine (Reserve Champion) and Claudia McConnaughty of Baradine (Champion). The junior Pointscore Champions were Sam Chad (Dubbo) and Georgia Barclay of Trangie (equal Reserve Champions) and Amelia Jahnsen of Trangie (Champion). Winner of the Most Enthusiastic Sub Junior was Matilda Seccombe. Double C Australian Whites (Craig and Caroline Chad) provided four lamb rams and four ewe lambs of varying quality and faults to be used for the event. Trangie Junior Judging will make a return in 2023.