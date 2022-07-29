CHS SUCCESSFUL AT TRANGIE JUNIOR JUDGING DAY

Posted By: Hayley
30/07/2022
Condobolin High School students had a very successful time at the Trangie Junior Judging Day on Monday, 4 July. Barry Tollemache won the Austin Steer Memorial Award, which is awarded to a senior member who tries their best across the day. Arabella Blewitt placed first in the Senior Wool Section and Tara Hughes collected second place in the Senior Cotton section. The senior section consisted of over 20 competitors and several students were selected to talk in various sections. Tara and Montana Piercy on Cotton, Montana on Grains, Arabella on Merino Sheep, Arabella on Merino Fleeces, Barry and Arabella on Meat Sheep and Montana on Beef Cattle. Claudia McConnaughty (Baradine) was named the Overall Pointscore Champion on the day. The NSW Farmers Narromine/Trangie Branch generously sponsored this event, enabling prize money to be awarded to the Pointscore Champions. The Senior Pointscore Champions were Hugh Bevan of Narromine (Reserve Champion) and Claudia McConnaughty of Baradine (Champion). The junior Pointscore Champions were Sam Chad (Dubbo) and Georgia Barclay of Trangie (equal Reserve Champions) and Amelia Jahnsen of Trangie (Champion). Winner of the Most Enthusiastic Sub Junior was Matilda Seccombe. Double C Australian Whites (Craig and Caroline Chad) provided four lamb rams and four ewe lambs of varying quality and faults to be used for the event. Trangie Junior Judging will make a return in 2023.
Placegetters in the Junior Cotton section with Overjudges Rob and Jason McCutcheon. Sadie Haworth of Condobolin placed second. Sadie is pictured fourth from the left. Image Credit: Penny Heuston via the Trangie Junior Judging Day Facebook Page.
Placegetters in the Senior Merinos section with Cam Munro and Duncan Lance from Egelabra Merino Stud (far right) with Hannah Crowfoot of Dubbo (fifth), Arabella Blewitt of Condobolin (fourth), Georgia Briggs of Gilgandra (third), Claudia McConnaughty of Baradine (second) and Hugh Bevan of Narromine (first). Image Credit: Penny Heuston via the Trangie Junior Judging Day Facebook Page.
Placegetters in the Senior Wool section, Claudia McConnaughty (third), Georgia Briggs (second) and Arabella Blewitt of Condobolin (first) with Steve Chester from Quality Wool. Image Credit: Penny Heuston via the Trangie Junior Judging Day Facebook Page.
Placegetters in the Senior Meat Sheep section with Overjudge Matt Jones (far right) were Arabella Blewitt of Condobolin (fifth), Claudia McConnaughty of Baradine (fourth), Hannah Crowfoot of Dubbo (third), Barry Tollemache of Condobolin (second) and Hugh Bevan of Narromine (first). Image Credit: Penny Heuston via the Trangie Junior Judging Day Facebook Page.
Placegetters in the Senior Cotton section with Overjudges Rob and Jason McCutcheon were Montana Piercy of Condobolin (fifth), Tahleisha Hoyle of Narromine (fourth), Hannah Crowfoot of Dubbo (third), Tara Hughes of Condobolin (second), and Claudia McConnaughty of Baradine (first). Image Credit: Penny Heuston via the Trangie Junior Judging Day Facebook Page.
Placegetters in the Senior Cattle section with Overjudge Steve Chase (far right) were Tahleisha Hoyle of Narromine (fifth), Montana Piercy of Condobolin (fourth), Hugh Bevan of Narromine (third), Ruby Josephs of Dubbo (second) and Mary Westwood of Gilgandra (first). Image Credit: Penny Heuston via the Trangie Junior Judging Day Facebook Page.
Placegetters in the Junior Meat Sheep section with Overjudge Matt Jones (far right) with Amelia Janhsen of Trangie (second), Susan Riach of Condobolin (fifth), Sam Chad of Dubbo (fourth), Fred Ceeney of Warren (second) and Sam McKay of Warren (first). Image Credit: Penny Heuston via the Trangie Junior Judging Day Facebook Page.
Double C Australian Whites (Craig and Caroline Chad) provided four lamb rams and four ewe lambs of varying quality and faults to be used at the Trangie Junior Judging Day. Image Credit: Double C Australian Whites Facebook Page.
Winner of the Austin Steer Memorial Award was Barry Tollemache of Condobolin He is pictured with Steve Chase. Image Credit: Penny Heuston via the Trangie Junior Judging Day Facebook Page.
Placegetters in the Junior Wool section with Steve Chester from Quality Wool. Susan Riach of Condobolin came fourth. Susan is pictured fourth from the left. mage Credit: Penny Heuston via the Trangie Junior Judging Day Facebook Page.