CHS STUDYING INTERCONNECTIONS IN GEOGRAPHY

Condobolin High School Stage Four Geography 4L students created an Interconnections weaving to illustrate the connections between students in the class as part of their studies of Interconnections. When studying Interconnection in Geography, students focus on the connections people have to places across a range of scales. They examine what shapes people’s perceptions of places and how this influences their connections to places. Students explore how transport, information and communication technologies and trade link people to many places. They explain the effects of human activities, such as production, recreation, and travel, on places and environments in Australia and across the world and investigate sustainability initiatives and possible futures for these places. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.