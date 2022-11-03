CHS STUDENTS UNDERTAKE WHITE CARD COURSE

Recently, Year 12 and some Year 10 Condobolin High School students undertook their White Card Course. The White Card course is a requirement to work in the Construction Industry, it will cover the basic Work Health and Safety (WHS) knowledge required prior to commencing work tasks within any of the building sectors. This course requires the ability to demonstrate personal awareness of WHS legislative requirements. “Statistics show that in 2019 an average of 183 workers were fatally injured as a result of accidents in the workplace in Australia,” www.nswwhitecard.com said. “The White Card Course in NSW is designed to raise awareness and help implement strategies and practices to eliminate these risks that cause injuries and fatalities in the workplace.” Students learn how to identify and report construction hazards, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) use, as well as the basic principles of risk management and prevention of injury and illness. With theoretical, practical and assessment components students will acquire all relevant knowledge and skills to assist them in the construction industry. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.