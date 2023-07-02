CHS STUDENTS UNDERTAKE WHITE CARD COURSE

On Monday, 5 June Condobolin High School students completed a White Card Course. “The majority of these students needed the White Card to undertake Work Experience on a work site,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.” A massive thank you to Warren Murray from Parkes High for teaching the students.” A White Card course covers the topics required to demonstrate the knowledge and skills to work safely in the construction industry. It is a basic entry level course covering personal awareness, basic risk management, hazard identification and emergencies. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.